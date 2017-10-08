Religion has made people believe church is surest way to heaven – Majid Michel

Ghanaian actor turned Man of God, Majid Michel has disclosed many have been swayed from the truth that once an individual attends church, he or she qualifies to heaven.

He revealed that such doctrines of religions have made many to believe that there is a place called heaven but the actor was quick to add that the earth where mankind lives is the assured heaven.

“Religion has made us to believe that everyone who runs to church will make it to heaven but God says no,” Majid Michel said.

Majid who was a guest on Starr Chat with Bola Ray referred to the creation of man where God commanded in Genesis 1:26, ‘Let us make mankind in our image, in our likeness, so that they may rule over the fish in the sea and the birds in the sky, over the livestock and all the wild animals, and over all the creatures that move along the ground (Earth).”

According to him, God made man to have dominion over the things of the earth and quoted John 17 to buttress his point, as the Lord’s prayer Jesus prayed to God says that man should be kept here on the earth and from the evil ones.

“Sorry, the Lord’s prayer isn’t ‘Our father who hath in heaven, it is the disciples prayer… The Lord’s prayer is John 17 and that is what Jesus prayed to God. “Besides that God put you here (earth) for a purpose… ‘Thy will be done on EARTH as it is in HEAVEN’, that means there is a way it’s in HEAVEN and God wants us to replicate, to mimic, to imitate, to reflect what’s in HEAVEN here on EARTH so that when anyone wants to see how HEAVEN looks like, he doesn’t have to go to HEAVEN. “There’s an order in HEAVEN and God wants us to demonstrate that order here on EARTH.” Majid added.

The award winning actor has admitted that until recently when he heeded to the call of God to do his will, he already knew Jesus Christ but decided to live the carnal desires of the flesh.

Many movie lovers who saw photos of the actor mounting the pulpit in pictures he posted on social media in relation to his ministry five years ago, thought they were for stunt.