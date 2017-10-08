Referee disallowed Ghana’s goal because ‘time was up’ – Journalist claims

Soccer News of Sunday, 8 October 2017

Saddick Adams A. K. A. Sports Obama

The result leaves the Black Stars with just six points from five matches and they are yet to win at home having drawn with both Uganda and Congo in Tamale and Kumasi respectively.One fall out of the match at the Mandela Stadium was South African referee, David Bennett’s decision to disallow for offside a last minute goal from Ghana which was seen by many as a perfect goal.

As Ghanaians struggle to comprehend referee Bennett’s decision, a popular sports journalist, Saddick Adams, commonly referrednto as Sports Obama, is claiming that the goal was disallowed because the time was up. According to him, the South African referee disclosed his reason for disallowing the goal to the Black Stars players after the game.

“Referee Daniel Bennett just told the Ghana team why he disallowed the goal. ’Time was up…Time was over’. Unbelievable sad day for African football. Dear Ghana, please fight this. Pursue till justice is served”, the seemingly angry journalist posted on Facebook.

Ghana may not have qualified even if they had won as win for Egypt in their game against Congo on Sunday at home will see them qualify with a game to spare but if that was referee Bennett’s reason, then he needs to punished.

Because apart from this decision, he also made some very contentious decisions like not awarding a penalty to Ghana after winger, Frank Acheampong was shoved off the ball in the Ugandan goal area. This makes it look like he came with an agenda to rob Ghana.