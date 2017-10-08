PETROSOL congratulates MTN CEO | Business News 2017-10-08

Business News of Sunday, 8 October 2017

PETROSOL, an Oil Marketing Company(OMC), has congratulated the CEO of MTN Ghana, Mr. Ebenezer Asante, on winning the CIMG Marketing Man of the Year, 2016 award.

The CEO of PETROSOL, Mr. Michael Bozumbil, conveyed this congratulatory message to Mr. Asante when he recently paid a courtesy call on him to present fuel coupons to him as PETROSOL’s sponsorship package for the top three personality award winners at the CIMG Awards event which was held recently.

He commended Mr. Asante for the great achievements he has chalked up not only at MTN but also throughout his career which serves as motivation to young Ghanaian corporate leaders and encouraged him to keep it up.

Mr. Bozumbil was particularly excited about the phenomenal growth of MTN Ghana, indicating that PETROSOL was delighted to be associated with MTN, especially since as a petroleum business consultancy firm at the time, PETROSOL played a key role in setting up MTN’s fuel depot infrastructure between 2008 and 2010 as well as sourcing quality petroleum products for MTN’s operations during such period of fuel supply challenges.

Mr. Asante expressed his appreciation to PETROSOL for the visit and the words of commendation as well as the sponsorship package. He was happy to know that PETROSOL has contributed to MTN’s success story and also underscored the need for both organisations to collaborate further in areas of mutual interest.