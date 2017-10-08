NDC commiserates with Atomic gas explosion victims

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), sends its utmost and heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in yesterday’s unfortunate gas explosion at the Atomic Junction in Accra.

In this time of grief for the whole nation in general, and in particular for the families of the deceased as well as those who are injured and have lost valuable properties, we pray that the Lord Almighty showers divine mercies and grace on them to be able to go through these very trying moments.

The NDC congratulates; the Ghana National Fire Service, the Ghana Police Service, the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), all security Agencies, the Media, and all persons, who helped to arrest the inferno and prevent it from causing much more havoc than it did.

We also thank all hospitals and medics that helped, and are helping, to save the lives of the injured.

The NDC is assured in hope, that the Government of Ghana, will do all it takes to bring relief to the victims and families of those who have been hard-hit by the explosion.

Koku Anyidoho

(NDC Deputy General Secretary, Operations)

Sunday, October 08, 2017⁠⁠⁠⁠