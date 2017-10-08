MTN promotes Ghana CEO to regional Vice President

Business News of Sunday, 8 October 2017

Source: itwebafrica.com

2017-10-08

CEO of MTN Ghana, Ebenezer Twum Asante

MTN Ghana CEO Ebenezer Asante has been announced as the new Vice President (VP) of MTN Group’s altered Southern and East Africa and Ghana (SEAGHA) Region, starting on October 1 2017.

A statement from the mobile network operator reveals that the new SEAGHA region will compromise the telco’s mobile operations in Ghana, Uganda, Rwanda, Zambia, South Sudan , Botswana and Swaziland, as well as MTN ISPs in Kenya, Namibia and Botswana.

Mr. Asante will leave a vacancy in his current position as CEO of MTN Ghana, a role held for just over two years.

Rob Shuter, MTN group President and CEO has lauded the appointment of Mr. Asante, whose experience before MTN includes 13 years at consumer goods company Unilever as Managing Director Zambia and Customer Development Director.

“I am very pleased for Ebenezer; he is a great talent and business leader. His appointment to this new role only speaks to our strong bench strength, but the pool of talent we have within MTN as Ebenezer will bring great value to the Group leadership team. To the benefit of our people and customers across MTN footprint “ he said.

The role of Mr. Asante for the SEAGHA Region became vacant when Godfrey Motsa was appointed CEO of MTN South Africa in nearly seven months ago. Kral Toriola, VP for West and Central Africa (WECA) region, has been managing the portfolio of operations in what was known as the SEA region in acing capacity until the disclosure of Asante’s appointment.

According to MTN, the inclusion within the SEA to SEAGHA rebalances the workload across MTN Group’s regional structures and will further optimize the oversight responsibilities of Regional VPs in the Group.

Mr. Asante will report directly to the Group President and CEO who is now a member the MTN Group’s Executive Committee. MTN also notes that the new VP is the reigning GITT CEO of the year in Ghana and the CIMG Marketing Man of the year, 2017.

MTN Group’s interim results up to 30 June 2017 show that MTN Ghana under Mr. Asante leadership joined MTN Uganda, and MTN Ivory Coast in contributing positively to the Group’s top line growth.

MTN Group revenue in constant currency grew by 6.7 percent to R64315 million overall I the six months to June with Ghana registering a 22.6 percent rise in total revenue in that market alone.

Subscriber numbers for Ghana have however declined by 10.3 percent to 17.3 percent.