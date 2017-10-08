Maxwell Konadu wants referee Bennett ‘called to book’ for robbing Ghana

Sports News of Sunday, 8 October 2017

Black Stars deputy coach Maxwell Konadu has lamented on the performance of referee Daniel Bennett in their 0-0 stalemate with Uganda in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Kampala on Saturday.

The Black Stars looked to clinched a late winner after FC Zurich striker Raphael Dwamena reacted fast to power home a rebound from Boakye-Yiadom’s long range shot.

However, South African referee, Daniel Bennett did not point to the centre circle after spotting his assistant raise the flag for offside.

Television replays suggested the match officials had it wrong the goal should have stood.

“I believe the authorities should take it up. This referee should be called to book for such a bad officiating. As coaches we might not be privy to the laws but when see a good goal you can tell,” Konadu told GHANAsoccernet.com

“At the time of the shot, none of our players were offside until the goalkeeper spilled the ball back into play, so I didn’t see where the offside was coming from. When the assistant line two was running down the flank, his flag was down but as soon as the ball went in he raised the flag.”

“From all indications you could see that things didn’t go well there, and I’m very disappointed,” he fumed.