Margaret Mwintuur Dery wins Miss Ghana 2017

Entertainment of Sunday, 8 October 2017

2017-10-08

Upper East representative Margaret Dery wins Miss Ghana 2017

Upper East representative for Miss Ghana 2017 Margaret Mwintuur Dery was on Saturday October 7 crowned the ultimate winner after a keen contest.

Dubbed ‘Miss Ghana 60 Years On’, this year’s event was also marked by a charity gala and awards night, where major stakeholders and supporters of the brand in the 60 years history of the pageant were honoured.

The event was hosted by Nathaniel Attoh together with Selasi Kwawu, Miss Ghana 2001, as well as Eklu Patrick Amendah, a communication and architectural expert from Togo with over 19 years of experience in the field.

Patrons who were present at the State Banquet Hall in Accra were treated to entertaining performances from seasoned musicians such as Nat Brew, Sherifa Gunu and Jazz Saxophonist Steve Bedi.

Second and first runner ups were won by Ashanti regional representative Marigold Frimpong and Eastern regional representative Priscilla Nana Akua Gameli respectively.

The 20 beautiful ladies were selected from the 10 regions of the country, and according to the judges, they were selected based on their intelligence, beauty and other qualities.

Former Tourism Minister Dzifa Gomashie and former Accra Mayor Alfred Oko Vanderpuije were among several dignitaries present on the night to grace the occasion.

Miss Ghana 2017 which was powered by Exclusive Event Ghana Limited, in collaboration with Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture and Ghana60YearsOn Planning Committee.