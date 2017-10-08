Margaret Dery is Miss Ghana 2017

Entertainment of Sunday, 8 October 2017

Source: ghanaspotlight.com

2017-10-08

play videoMargaret Dery was crowned Miss Ghana 2017 <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507449627_911_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The much-anticipated Miss Ghana 2017 beauty pageant was held on Saturday night (October 7) at the State House’s Banquet Hall in Accra.

Margaret Dery, who was a representative of the Upper West Region, emerged winner of Miss Ghana 2017 competition.

The second and first runner up went to Marigold Frimpong (Ashanti Region) and Priscilla Nana Akua Gameli (Eastern Region) respectively.

Other winners of the night include:

1. Miss Top Model — Perpetual Acquah (Central Region)

2. Miss Talent — Margaret Dery (Upper West Region)

3. Miss Congeniality — Marigold Frimpong (Ashanti Region)

4. Miss Photogenic and Miss Beauty Skin — Priscilla Gameli (Eastern Region)

5. Miss fitness — Perpetual Acquah

6. Miss Beach Beauty and Eloquence — Millicent Dzudzor (Western Region)

7. Beauty With a Purpose Competition — Margaret Dery (Upper West)