Margaret Dery crowned Diamond Jubilee Queen

Margaret Mwintuur Dery, a student of the University of Development Studies and representative from Upper West Region emerged winner of Miss Ghana 2017 competition.

She takes over the crown from 2016 winner Afua Asieduwaa Akrofi, and also walked home with laurels for Miss Talent, and Beauty With a Purpose.

Priscilla Nana Akua Gameli from the Eastern Region and Marigold Frimpong from Ashanti Region were also 1st and 2nd runners -up respectively.

The much-anticipated Miss Ghana 2017-Diamond Jubilee edition was held on Saturday night, October 7 at the State House’s Banquet Hall in Accra.

The event hosted by broadcaster Nathaniel Attoh and co-hosted by Selasi Kwawu and Eklu Patrick Amendah from Togo was graced by former Tourism Minister Dzifa Gomashie, former Accra Mayor Alfred Oko Vanderpuije, Hon. Benita Sena Okity-Duah, Ambassador Andras Szabo from Hungary and Amara Deep S. Hari from IPMC.

Others were Kafui Danku, as well as beauty queens from across the globe, including Miss Hungary 2016, Timea Gelencser, Miss Cameroon – Sandra Minkata, Miss Guinea – Asmao Diallo, Miss Nigeria – Winfrey Okolo, Miss Gabon – Constant Abessolo and Miss Senegal – Aissatou Fall.

The night also saw exciting performances from singer Sherifa Gunu, Saxophonist Steve Bedi and Amendzeba Nat Brew.

Full List of Winners.

Miss Ghana 2017 WINNER – Margaret Mwintuur Dery (Upper West Region)

Miss Ghana 2017 1st Runner – Priscilla Nana Akua Gameli (Eastern Region)

Miss Ghana 2017 2nd Runner Up – Marigold Frimpong (Ashanti Region)

1. Miss Top Model — Perpetual Amuadu Acquah (Central Region)

2. Miss fitness — Perpetual Amuadu Acquah (Central Region)

3. Miss Talent — Margaret Mwintuur Dery (Upper West Region)

4. Beauty With a Purpose Competition – Margaret Mwintuur Dery (Upper West Region)

5. Miss Congeniality — Marigold Frimpong (Ashanti Region)

6. Miss Beauty Skin – Priscilla Nana Akua Gameli (Eastern Region)

7. Miss Photogenic – Priscilla Nana Akua Gameli (Eastern Region)

8. Miss Beach Beauty – Millicent Dzifa Dzudzor (Western Region)

9. Miss Eloquence – Millicent Dzifa Dzudzor (Western Region)