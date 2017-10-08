Maame Serwaa dates rapper Awal secretly

Entertainment of Sunday, 8 October 2017

Beautiful Kumawood teen actress, Maame Serwaa and Rapper Awal are alleged to have a secret love and romance relationship.

The love between Maame Serwaa and Awal seemed so strong that, the two frequently spend a couple of days together all alone.

Awal has been on several occasions cruising in Maame Serwaa’s car and spends most of his weekends with her in Kumasi. The two love-birds are doing this secretly because of the fear of the media.

