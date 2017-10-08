M.anifest gives his account of the Atomic Gas Explosion

Entertainment of Sunday, 8 October 2017

Ghanaian award-winning rapper M.anifest known in real life as Kwame Ametepee Tsikata has spoken on the gas explosion that was reported yesterday at Atomic Junction.

The rapper indicated that he, together with his family members had been evacuated from their home which is not far from the explosion site.

The rapper who appeared to have been somewhat in a state of shock took to his Twitter handle to report the gas explosion. He first posted, “There’s a raging fire in Madina!” to alert people coming towards that part of town to be careful. An hour later, the rapper indicated that, “We’ve evacuated our houses!!! Everyone has. Huge explosion and raging fire. Unbelievable. Madina”.

He however did not take it lightly on some social media users who were making ‘funny’ statements and jokes about the explosion which is believed to have caused death and torched many vehicles that were near the explosion.

He took to his Twitter handle and posted, “Even in times like this trolls with rotten hearts and empty souls feel the need to be on some bs. SMH” the rapper bemoaned.

Reports coming in from yesterday indicate that a filling station in Atomic Junction, a suburb of Accra experienced an explosion which had its impact felt miles away from the site.

A number of deaths have been recorded and an unconfirmed number of people who were affected by the flames are by the flames are believed to be receiving treatment from medical centers in the vicinity.

There is heavy security presence in the area who are helping to ensure that the damage caused by the flames is under control. The area has also been cordoned off by the security personnel.