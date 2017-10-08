LIVE UPDATES: Ghana Premier League (Week 28)

Sports News of Sunday, 8 October 2017

The Ghana Premier League enters the business end as teams battle for safety while others have a last push for the league title.

This afternoon Hearts of Oak will look to bounce back from the mid-week defeat to Wa All Stars when they play Ebusua Dwarfs in Accra.

This weekend’s visit of Ebusua Dwarfs represents a must-win game for the Phobians, especially if they want to challenge for the title genuinely with three games to end the season.

The 2-1 loss to Wa All Stars last Wednesday saw the points gap between them and leaders Aduana Stars widened from four to seven.

A defeat or draw on Sunday means they are automatically out of the title race and can only finish the season within the top four.

Elsewhere, Kotoko are away to Bechem United while league leaders Aduana Stars travel to Bolga to face relegated Bolga All Stars.

In Dansoman, Liberty Professionals who are neck deep in the relegation dog-fight will welcome Berekum Chelsea, with Elmina Sharks playing another relegation threatened side, Great Olympics in Elmina.

Ashgold could enhance their survival chances when they welcome Tema Youth to Obuasi.



WAFA and Wa All Stars will lock horns in Sogakope.