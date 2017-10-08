Lifestyle: Hilarious dad interviews his 3-month old daughter

Entertainment of Sunday, 8 October 2017

Source: braperucci.com

2017-10-08

play videoLa Guardia Cross 3-month-old-daughter, Nayely <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507496428_786_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

In the wake of all the horrible and gory incidents that may have happened during the week, this video of Youtuber dad, La Guardia Cross will make you believe in humanity again or maybe put a beautiful smile on your face.

La Guardia, a content creator, producer, music-maker and a loving father isn’t new to the world of trending videos as he first got into the limelight over a video he did of his first baby, Amalah Cross.

However, this new video sees him asking his 3-month-old-daughter, Nayely, interview style questions on how she’s adjusted to life after 90 days on earth.

And remarkably, Nayely, surprised everyone with a few intelligent answers you definitely need to see for yourself.