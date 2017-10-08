Kwesi Appiah commends players for impressive performance against Uganda

Kwesi Appiah, Black Stars coach <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507467625_978_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Black Stars head coach, James Kwesi Appiah, has praised the performance of his players after their goalless draw with the Uganda Cranes in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Saturday.

The Black Stars put up an impressive performance at the Nelson Mandela Sports Stadium against the Cranes and could have secured all three points if not for disallowed goal by South African referee Daniel Bennett.

According to head coach Kwesi Appiah, he was impressed with the performance of his players despite their tall injury list.

”As for me I think the players did very well considering the fact that I have about seven injured players and I had to try some other new guys and for me many of them have proven that given the chance they can also play,” he said in the post match interview.

Key players which include Captain Asamoah Gyan, John Boye, Harrison Afful, Afriyie Acquah. Jonathan Mensah, Christian Atsu and Thomas Agyepong all missed the game



with injuries.

Next up for Black Stars is a friendly against Saudi Arabia on 10th October, 2017 in Riyadh.

