Koo Ntakra crowned artiste of the Year at Eastern Music Awards 2017

Isaac Akufo, popularly known in showbiz as Koo Ntakra, has been crowned the ‘Artiste of the year’ at the maiden edition of the Eastern Music Awards 2017.

The blissful event was held on the night of Saturday, October 8, 2017, at Eastern Premier Hotel-Koforidua in grand style.

The event brought together top-notch industry players including musicians, sound engineers, beats makers, bloggers among others. Koo Ntakra has worked really through the year under review, making him emerge as the biggest artiste of the year.

Self-acclaimed dancehall king, Shatta Wale has been named the Most Influential Artiste of the Year with Kasiebo winning the Reggae/Dancehall artiste of the year.

Congrats to all the winners.