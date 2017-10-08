GPL Wrap: Aduana Stars wallop Bolga All Stars to close in on League title

Sports News of Sunday, 8 October 2017

Source: Starrfmonline.com

2017-10-08

Aduana Stars maintained their quest to win the League title

Aduana Stars maintained their quest to win the League title with a comprehensive 4-1 win over Bolga All Stars. Derrick Sassraku’s brace and a goal each from Nathaniel Asamoah and Sam Adams handed Aduana Stars maximum points. Solomon Norgbey scored the only goal for Bolga All Stars.

Daniel Appiah’s late strike handed Great Olympics a 1-0 win over Elmina Sharks at the Ndoum Stadium.

Liberty Professionals recorded a 4-2 win over Berekum Chelsea at the Carl Reindorff Park in Dansoman. Striker Stephen Sarfo scored twice for Chelsea to go top of the goalking race. Bernard Arthur got a brace for Liberty with Michael Ampadu and Fredrick Ansah getting a goal each for Liberty.

Saddiq Hadji Abubakar’s second half goal saw Bechem United beat Kotoko 1-0 at the Nana Gyeabour Park.

Ebusua Dwarfs suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium. Winful Cobbinah and Joshua Otoo scored two first half goals for Hearts of Oak as Joseph Esso grabbed a consolation for the visiting team in the second half.

Musa Nuhu, Mohammed Coulibaly and Prince Obeng Ampem scored as second placed WAFA thumped WA All Stars 3-0 at the Sogakope Park.

Ashanti Gold were 2-0 home winners over Tema Youth at the Len Clay Stadium, Hans Kwofie and Shafiu Mumuni were on target for AshGold.

Wahab Akwei and Hasmin Musah’s goals for Inter-Allies was enough to hand the eleven is to one lads vital 3 points after defeating Medeama 2-0 at the El WAK Stadium.

FULL RESULT

Bolga All Stars 1-4 Aduana Stars

Elmina Sharks 0-1 Olympics

Liberty 4-2 Chelsea

Hearts 2-1 Dwarfs

Inter-Allies 2-0 Medeama

AshGold 2-0 Tema Youth

WAFA 3-0 WA All Stars

Bechem United 1-0 Kotoko