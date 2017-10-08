Government to design policy on disaster

General News of Sunday, 8 October 2017

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the Government will soon come out with a clear policy to prevent disasters such as the one that happened at the Atomic Junction in Accra on Saturday evening.

The President said: “It is time this incidence came to a stop in Ghana.”



President Akufo-Addo said this on Sunday when he worshipped with the Anglican Church in Tamale.

Gas exploded at the Atomic Junction in Accra on Saturday evening leading to loss of lives and injuries and damage to property.

The President called for prayers for those affected by the disaster and urged all to support any move by the Government to prevent such disasters in the country.

He gave the assurance that government would strengthen relationship with faith-based schools in the delivery of quality education in the country.

Dr. Jacob Ayebo, the Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Tamale, encouraged the President to continue to remain steadfast and faithful to God to succeed.