Ghana FA to pocket US$ 200,000 from Saudi Arabia friendly

Sports News of Sunday, 8 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-10-08

Black Stars <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507478426_943_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Ghana Football Association will earn US$ 200,000 from Tuesday’s international friendly against Saudi Arabia in Riyadh.

This hs been confirmed by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

”The Ministry gave the approval based on the facts that the coach is in the progress of building a formidable national team for the future and he needs to give the new players a lot of playing time to evaluate their performances,” a statement read.

”It is therefore necessary to play many international friendly matches especially when it comes at no cost to Ghana.”

The Black Stars will fly out from Kampala where they played Uganda in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Ghana drew 0-0 with the Cranes but have lodged a protest at FIFA to have the match replayd after referee Daniel Bennett and his assistants denied them a legitimate goal in injury time.