GFA petitions FIFA over Uganda W/C qualifier; requests replay

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), has said that it has formally lodged a protest at FIFA over a disallowed goal during its crucial encounter with Uganda on Saturday.

It said it is asking FIFA for a replay “in order to serve the ends of justice without fear or favour.”

The linesman’s flag denied the Black Stars a late winner in the 93rd minute after Raphael Dwamena hit the back of the Ugandan net from a rebound off the goalkeeper.

The referee claimed the striker was in an offside position, although playbacks of the incident indicated otherwise.

Many Ghanaians have taken to social media to vent their anger over the decision, although the goal will not significantly affect the Black Stars’ chances of qualifying for the World Cup.

Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan, said in a tweet that he was furious over the matter, and called on the GFA to protest the referee’s decision.

The GFA in its statement said, the action and several others “have left the GFA with no option than to ask FIFA to examine their performances.”

Read the GFA’s statement below:

