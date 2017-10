play videoThe music video was shot and directed by Ronald Reid



Versatile and talented singer popularly known in Ghanaian showbiz circles as Gasmilla aka King of Azonto has dropped his much-awaited music video christened ‘Joo’.

The onetime Ghana music awards awardee shared his music video Joo to it Dance on his official Youtube channel with thousands of views.

The music video was shot outside Ghana with a beautiful model which after watching this video you will continue to watch it more.

The music video was shot and directed by Ronald Reid.

قالب وردپرس

Comments