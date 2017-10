General News of Saturday, 7 October 2017

2017-10-07

A gas filling station at Atomic Junction near Zongo Junction has exploded, ClassFMonline.com has gathered.

The powerful explosion set some vehicles close to the gas station alight.

Roads around the station have been closed for safety.

Ambulances were seen ferrying some injured people away.

Fire and police officers have been seen at the scene attending to the situation.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known.