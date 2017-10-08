Fitzone Cycling Club launched to promote healthy lifestyle

Sports News of Sunday, 8 October 2017

Fitzone Cycling Club, an initiative of Fit Zone Limited in partnership with Decathlon Ghana, has been launched to promote the participation of men and women in cycling and encourage healthy and active lifestyles.

Co-founder of the club, Jude Gadzekpo, said at the launch event that the club is poised to becoming one of the leading Fitness Clubs in the country in the next five years.

“We believe we have a rare opportunity right now to really look at what we do and why we do it, and we have taken full advantage of this chance to create a vision for our organization and the sport. Our ambition is to grow the interest in cycling across the country.

“We are passionate about cycling in all of its forms and want to create an environment in Ghana where people of all ages can enjoy cycling. Cycling is fun, accessible to a wide variety of people, and has fantastic health benefits, in addition to being an exciting competitive sport,” he said Saturday, October 7, 2017.

He revealed that the club has developed a five year Strategic Plan which is based on reflecting cycling’s unique position as a competitive sport, a lifelong healthy activity, and mode of transport.

The plan, he said, proposes a range of new initiatives in the areas of advocacy for cycling and sports development, to drive the growth and sustainability of leisure and off-road cycling in the coming years.

“We will strongly promote cycling participation with a strong focus on youth development while accommodating everyone from those on the coffee run to club races, masters, women, and children. The bike is for life and Fitzone Cycling Club’s ambition is to be the national resource for cycling.

“This will focus us on setting safety standards, event regulation to lobbying Government and state agencies for facilities, infrastructure and the regulations necessary for a safe cycling environment,” he told the press during the launch at Junction Mall at Nungua Barrier in Accra.

Mission

The mission of Fitzone Cycling club is to create a healthy and family-friendly cycling community, focusing on education, training, and safety.

The club is dedicated to the development of recreational cycling in an atmosphere of fun, safety, and camaraderie.

“Our mission is also to provide a positive environment for people to develop and improve their cardiovascular health, as the rate of heart attacks are on the rise. We intend to use cycling as a way of encouraging a healthy lifestyle in the community. We believe promoting cycling advocacy will yield benefits in the health and fitness sector of Ghana for a lifetime,” said Jude.

He tells the public, “no matter what your current level of fitness, you can join us regardless of your goals, whether it’s to get lean, get strong or get fast! ”.

Membership

Membership is opened to everybody above the age of 18 years.

Membership package includes a membership card, cycling kit (Jersey, Shorts, Helmet) and yearly dues.

“I truly hope that Fitzone Cycling Club will help people in the community to start their fitness journeys and achieve their fitness goals.

“This is just the beginning for us and we’re looking to spread this message of fitness through cycling by working with other organizations and corporations to achieve a fitter and healthier community,” he said.

The cycling club is supported by Fit Zone Limited, Decathlon Ghana, Big Ideas Consult, M&M Concepts, Green Bowl and Cobbin Multimedia.