Fire burns three rooms of Asuom Senior High School

Fire has gutted the boy’s dormitory of the Asuom Senior High School in the Kwaebibirm district of the eastern region destroying three rooms in the early hours of Sunday morning.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire started around 7am when students were at church service, destroying several properties belonging to the male students.

In an interview with Ghanaweb.com, some students lamented that they had lost their mattresses, books, uniforms, foodstuff and some amount of money in the cause of the fire.

Three rooms in the boy’s dormitory were burnt by the fire with properties in one of the rooms were completely consumed by the fire.

Although the fire ravaged some parts of the building, none of the students got injured in the process.

Abrefa Busia, a Teacher of the school who doubles as Assembly Man for the area told Ghanaweb, he first sighted the smoke curling from one of the rooms which is very close to his residence.

He further disclosed that “students were called to help salvage the situation while they waited for personnel of the Ghana Fire Service.”

He retreated that students, teachers and good Samaritans had to leave the fire scene due to the violent nature of the fire.

However, when the team from the Ghana Fire Service got to the scene it took them no time to quench the fire.