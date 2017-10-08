Dentsu Aegis Network signs affiliation agreement with BTL Marketing

Last week Friday, one of the leading global media and digital marketing communications networks, Dentsu Aegis Network secured an affiliation agreement with BTL Marketing Solutions Limited (BTL), a leading experiential agency in Ghana.

They celebrated the affiliation with a signing ceremony held in the presence of clients, partners and major suppliers at a cocktail event that took place at the BTL Marketing headquarters.

BTL will be Dentsu Aegis Network’s affiliate experiential marketing agency in the market and work closely with Dentsu Aegis Network and its Network brands in Ghana.

Dentsu Aegis Network Sub Saharan Africa (SSA) is part of the global media group that specialises in media, digital and creative communications and spans over Southern Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and Tanzania with owned businesses, affiliates and affiliate partnerships in another 32 markets across SSA.

Mawuena August, Head of HR & Corporate Affairs

BTL’s services include; designing marketing campaigns, undertaking demand creation, merchandising, affecting trends via social media, trade and consumer research, executing experiential events and launches, innovating mobile marketing, managing client sponsorship, corporate social responsibility and field force management. Their vision is to become world class and most sought after experiential agency in Africa. They have recently been awarded the Most Innovative Corporate Event Organizer of the Year, a testament to their skills and innovation.

Within four years, they have successfully executed over 2900 projects including 487 Live experiential events, 1708 open market activations, 452 mobile and consumer engaging activities and 171 B2B engagements. With 41 permanent passionate staff members in Accra and contract staff littered across the country. BTL has a credible client base including blue chip clients; Vodafone, Nestle, Woodin and Guinness Ghana, displaying their ability to work across global and local businesses.

Group Chief Operating Officer for Dentsu Aegis Network Sub Saharan Africa, Bevis Hoets stated,”We are excited about the prospects of BTL joining the Dentsu Aegis Network Group of affiliated businesses, as they will further strengthen our operating model in Ghana and our ability to provide a range of services to our clients. BTL are leaders in the market in the experiential and activations space and their blue chip client base is a testament to the quality of the services they offer. We look forward to working with the team as we continue to innovate the way our clients’ brands are built.”

Speaking on the affiliation, Gabriel Kojo Appiah, CEO for BTL Africa said, “We see this as a strategic partnership which will augment BTL Marketing Solutions continuous resolve to deliver world-class experiential marketing services to our world-class clients. As we append our signature to this document, we have signed up to the licence to tap into the DAN bank of world-class ideation and implementation strategies that are tried, tested and trusted around the globe. This is for our clients. It is also for our indefatigable and smart team members who will get to build synergies with brains from different markets to ensure they deliver excellence in all interactions with our ever supportive clients.”

Mr. Andrew Ackah, CEO of Dentsu Ghana, speaking at the event said, “ Denstu loves to associate with indigenous businesses which have defied the odds of their markets and built businesses that compete globally, a feat which BTL Marketing has exhibited”. He further added “BTL Marketing will be benefiting from lots of tools and processes which will enhance its operations and people as DAN has invested a lot of resources to build research-based tools that ensure strategies deployed are based on real insights and thus get great results and great value for clients.

With the common grounding of innovation and creativity from both parties, and their values being firmly rooted in innovating brands and a high-performance culture the industry can expect great things to come from this affiliation.