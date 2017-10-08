Celestine Donkor performs at Adom Praiz

Entertainment of Sunday, 8 October 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gospel musician Celestine Donkor thrilled fans at the 8th edition of the Adom Praiz held at Perez Chapel last Friday, October 6, 2017.

The ‘Okronhronhene’ singer electrified the auditorium with songs like ‘Way Maker’ which was sung in her local dialect (Ewe) and later got the crowd with some dance moves making the place to be on fire.

Gospel soldier Celestine and some invited artists like Francis Agyei, Joe Mettle, Steve Crown, Preye Odede, Denzel Agyeman and Prempeh had the crowd all cheer up with their worship and praise.

The multimedia choir filled the atmosphere with harmonious songs.

Watch video below: