Black Stars arrive in Saudi Arabia for Tuesday’s friendly

Ghana have arrived in Saudi Arabia for Tuesday’s friendly international in Jeddah.

The Black Stars flew in from Kampala where they engaged Uganda in a penultimate 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier which they controversially drew 0-0.

The four-time African champions scored a legitimate goal in final minute of injury time but scorer Raphael Dwamena was surprisingly flagged offside.

The Ghana Football Association has since reported the conduct of the referee Daniel Bennett and his assistants to FIFA seeking a replay of the match.

Saudi Arabia, already qualified for the 2018 World Cup, were busy on Saturday night when they thumped Jamaica 5-2 in a friendly.

