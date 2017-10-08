Atomic junction gas explosion: Ghanaian celebrities demand action from government

Yvonne Nelson and Sandra Ankobia <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507492826_428_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

In the aftermath of the horrific gas explosion that occurred on Saturday evening at the Atomic Junction gas station in Accra, government has been called on to resolve the worrying rise in such stations close to each other.

Around 7pm on Saturday, the Mansco Gas station on the Atomic-Haasto road erupted in a terrifying explosion, affecting the Total filling station next to it and the surrounding commercial transport stops.

So far, about 6 people have been confirmed dead, while over 45 others are currently receiving treatment at the Legon and 37 Military hospitals. With this being the eighth gas explosion in three years, many citizens are demanding fewer comfort words from the government and more active measures.

Ghanaian celebrities have taken to their social media pages to express sadness at the incident and have called for action on the part of government, as well as all citizens. Lawyer and media personality, Sandra Ankobiah demanded that these incidents should no more be tagged accidents, as the frequency at which they occur should declassify them as ‘accidents.’

TV and Radio host Amanda Jissih called on everyone to offer assistance in tracking missing friends and relatives of people, that might have been at the scene of the explosion.

Actor Van Vicker also spoke out on the issue, calling for all citizens to rethink the ideas that shape the nation.

قالب وردپرس

Comments