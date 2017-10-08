Atomic Gas Explosion: 7 dead – Government

General News of Sunday, 8 October 2017

Source: classfmonline.com

2017-10-08

4 more persons have died from their wounds in the hospital, bringing the death toll to 7

The Government has confirmed that seven people have so far died in Saturday’s gas explosion at Atomic Junction.

In a statement signed by Information Minister Mustapha Hamid, the government said as of 11:30am on Sunday, at least seven people have been confirmed dead and 132 injured.

The government out of those injured, 64 persons have been discharged from the hospitals with 68 others receiving treatment.

Class News gathered that four of the seven deceased were taken to the Police Hospital already dead as confirmed to Kwesi Parker-Wilson by DCOP Dr Iddi Musah.

“Four were brought here and they were already dead when they brought them,” he said, adding: “They died as a result of the fire injuries.”

He said the deceased include three males and one female. Two of them have been identified.

A fifth victim taken to the same hospital is a fire officer who suffered a fracture in the line of duty and being treated.

At the 37 Military Hospital, Class News learnt that three people died: One from injuries sustained in the explosion and the other two as a result of being knocked down by a Sprinter bus during the pandemonium after the explosion.

The Police have cordoned off roads leading to MANSCO Gas Filling Station, where the explosion occurred.

The statement said: “An investigation has commenced into the cause of the explosion and shall be followed with firm action to forestall similar future recurrences.



“Any injured persons who may have been evacuated from the scene on their own should kindly inform the Ghana Police Hospital of their location,” it added.

The government also directed the general public to cooperate with traffic detours as announced by the police and urged residents who need further assistance to reach NADMO on 0299350000 or 0299350030.