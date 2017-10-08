Asamoah Gyan sends condolence to victims of Atomic gas explosion

Sports News of Sunday, 8 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-10-08

Asamoah Gyan

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has sent his condolence to the bereaved families of the Atomic Junction gas explosion disaster.

Residents of Atomic Junction were thrown into a state of pandemonium after two gas filling stations in the area were engulfed in flames on Saturday night.

Homes have been evacuated and students of Presbyterian Boys Secondary School (PRESEC) at Legon have been moved from campus to safety as their lives are threatened by fire spreading as a result of a gas explosion.

There were two massive explosions at Madina Atomic Junction Saturday evening.

Huge ball of fire went up immediately after residents heard a loud sound of explosion in the area.

At least 3 people have been confirmed dead and 35 more critically injured in the in the unfortunate occurrence.

Gyan took to Twitter to express his melancholy about the regrettable incident.

Courtesy of GHANAsoccernet.com – Ghana’s leading football news website. Click for more news.

Related Articles:

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

قالب وردپرس

Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR