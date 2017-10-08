Akufo-Addo is unfair to persons with disability – Baba Spirit

Entertainment of Sunday, 8 October 2017

Source: DjSirrayGh.com

2017-10-08

Popular Ghanaian Comedian Baba Spirit has stated his disappointment in the president of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Tourism and Art Minister, Catherine Afeku over their selection of Tourism Ambassadors.

According to him the president and the Tourism Minister decided to select celebrities who mounted their platforms during their campaign which he thinks is unfair, unethical and unjust to Ghanaians.

He stated that he was expecting the president to select people like the Blind Messiah known as Mr. Michael Akwasi Quainoo and Malik Duodu who he has had close interaction with and convinced that their knowledge on the Tourist sites in Ghana is exceptional.

“One thing that has made me very disappointed in Nana Akufo-Addo is that he did not appoint any Blind person of a disable as Tourism Ambassador,” he said.

He was speaking to Ghana’s ‘finest’ Entertainment show Host Dr. Who on Hot FM’s Hot and Classic Showbiz Review.

He expressed his disappointment in the NPP government’s choice of Tourism Ambassadors and the fact that disabled celebrities were exempted and discarded.

Baba Spirit in the same interview also expressed his disappointment in the Ghanaian media stating furiously that all they know is taking money from artists before promoting them.

“My fight with Ayitey Powers has been scheduled on the 4th of November,” he revealed.

The Ghanaian Comedian and Musician also revealed in the interview that his long awaited boxing bout is now slated on the 4th of November 2017 and he is in a comfortable lead to showing Ghanaian veteran Boxer Ayitey Powers where the powers really lies when they meet in the ring.

Baba spirit whose ascent shows that he is rooted from the Northern part of Ghana was formally the Host of the Late Saturday night Show on Angel TV dubbed the Baba Spirit Show.

He also confirmed that very soon he will be seen on Atinka TV as a news caster.