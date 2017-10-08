Actors escape atomic junction gas explosion

Entertainment of Sunday, 8 October 2017

Ghanaian actors Ingrid Alabi and Peter Richie nearly became victims of the first of multiple huge explosions that shook Accra Saturday, October 7 evening.

The ‘Adam The Eve’ actors who were returning from Koforidua with makeup artist Mina Lawani, CEO of Minalyn Touch Makeover had to run to save their lives on the streets of Madina after they heard many shrieking on the street due to the accident.

The three had traveled to Koforidua to make arrangements for ‘Adam The Eve’ premiere expected to happen on Saturday, October 14 at Mac-Dic Royal Plaza Hotel.

Mina Lawani, boss of Minalyn Touch Makeover narrating their ordeal to Zionfelix.net disclosed that they had to park their cars on the Madina-Adenta highway and run away due to the heat the explosion generated into the air.

According to her, many drivers parked their cars and took to their heals because of the danger. Miss Lawani continued that she slipped and fell when galloping to save her life.

Mina and Ingrid Alabi, producer of ‘Adam The Eve’ movie incurred minor injuries when scurrying away from the scene.

Manager of Mansco Gas Filling Station, George Owusu says the fatal explosion was sparked by an unnamed grilled meat [Khebab] seller close to his depot.

The gas explosion at Atomic Junction in Accra has so far claimed at least seven lives and injured more than 132 people, according to official estimation.

More than 20 vehicles and other properties were also consumed by the raging fire.

