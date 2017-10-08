2018 World Cup: Raphael Dwamena feels ‘cheated’

Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena says his goal against Uganda was legitimate <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507456830_940_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Striker Raphael Dwamena has expressed disappointment after his legitimate last-gasp goal was disallowed by assistant referee Steve Marie in Saturday’s 0-0 at Uganda in 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The FC Zurich ace was inside the box to slot home a rebound after Richmond Boakye-Yiadom’s long range shot came off goalkeeper Dennis Onyango.

But referee Daniel Bennett did not point to the centre circle after spotting his assistant raise the flag for offside.

Television replays suggested the match officials had it wrong the goal should have stood.

”Yes of course [I’m disappointed], I think we played a very good game but at the end the referee decided whether it’s a goal or not. Everybody saw it was a clear goal,” Dwamena told GHANASoccernet.com

”I think the team did really good. We just have to keep our heads up.

”Eventhough the World Cup host is almost lost, we still keep hope alive and see what will happen in the next games.”

