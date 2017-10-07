Yvonne Nelson due for birth in few months

Yvonne Nelson posted this picture on her Instagram page on October 6, 2017 <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507377629_157_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Nigerian-based blogger, Linda Ikeji is reporting that all is set for Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson to deliver her first baby.

According to the website, the screen goddess is heavily pregnant.

This report comes to confirm an earlier report by ghanacelebrities.com that suggested that the actress got married to a secret lover and had got pregnant for the man some months after their marriage.

Persons familiar with the ‘new journey’ of Nelson tell livefmghana.com, she conceived months ago and is excited about being a mother.

Several persons on the set of season three of her Television series Heels and Sneakers added that she was careful not to show signs of her pregnancy or engage in activities that could affect her unborn child.

The identity of the father of her child is a classified info of a sort.

