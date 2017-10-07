Work on your qualities as a young player – Laryea Kingston

Sports News of Saturday, 7 October 2017

Former Black Stars International, Laryea Kingston, has advised young footballers to work hard on improving their respective qualities which could enable them excel in their professional career.

The attitude of typical young Ghanaian football connotes the lack of determination and handwork as they often approach training schedules with lackadaisical attitude which does not help in their improvement.

But according to the former Hearts midfielder said any young footballer must be ready to face the difficult of surmounting numerous challenges in their respective careers as a strong mentality would prove key to your survival as a player.

Speaking on the Football Legends Night Show on GH One TV, Laryea said: “Before any agents comes to sign you they know what they want. So all you have to do is work on your qualities as a young player.

“Even though you want to go abroad you must look very attractive and make sure you are 100% ready to face the task outside because if you don’t do that, you cannot survive,” Laryea said.

He added: “We have seen best footballers on the local scene who returned shortly after going abroad because they don’t have strong mentality which makes them unable to survive because in Europe there are no excuses.”