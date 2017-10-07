We will build on Sly Tetteh’s legacy — CAF president

Sports News of Friday, 6 October 2017

The President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Dr Ahmad Ahmad, says he will steadily push through his agenda of formulating a policy that will help grow football to ensure total transformation of the game on the continent.

According to Dr Ahmad, his agenda is to continue to build upon positive legacies stakeholders have made in that regard as that is the only way that the game on the continent can catch up with the rest of the world, a plan that was quietly pushed through by the late president of Liberty Professionals, Alhaji Sly Tetteh.

Speaking as the Guest of Honour at the maiden Alhaji Sly Tetteh Legacy Forum held last Friday, Dr Ahmad espoused the contribution and influence of the late Liberty Professional founder on the game, particularly in youth development and said it was imperative that those ideals and contribution were build upon, as there was no doubt it would innure to the benefit of the continent.

“From the stories told of Sly Tetteh and what we witnessed him do with his Liberty Professionals, there is no doubt that he was very much interested in developing the youth the foundation of the growth of football in Africa and it is important that we take the positives of such a dream and venture, and build upon it as there is no doubt that it is the realistic option the continent has.

“As we fratenise, we must also share ideas on how we can move Africa football in the right direction by learning from the experience of the likes of Alhaji Sly Tetteh, who made so much impact on the game in his involvement at different levels.”

The CAF president, who once headed the Madagascar Football Association, noted that it was part of his plans to ensure total transformation of football on the continent by incorporating all ideas and that explains why he would involve people in the formulation of plans to help grow the game on the continent.

“My administration has an open door approach, intended to listen to people in football in Africa to help formulate that he plans to help grow the game on the continent. As the president of CAF, I have to adopt new ways of effectively managing the game on your behalf.

“In the true spirit of Alhaji Sly Tetteh, I am operating an open door policy, engaging people on their ideas and plans to develop and make the game better,” Dr Ahmad emphasized.

The 57-year-old who unseated Issa Hayatou in an election last March, recalled his first interaction with the late Liberty Professionals owner, revealing that his relationship with Tetteh dated back many years, and would never forget the generosity and humility of the man who helped nurture great players like Micheal Essien, Sulley Muntari, Asamoah Gyan and Kwadwo Asamoah.