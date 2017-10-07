‘We could have scored more than one’ – Starlets coach

Sports News of Saturday, 7 October 2017

The coach of the National Under-17, the Black Starlets, Paa Kwesi Fabin, has said that his players, could have won their Group A opener against Colombia with more than one goal.

Coach Fabin, who made this known in an interview after the match, said though his players won the match with Ibrahim Sadiq’s only goal, he was not so much enthused with their level of play.

“We had studied the Columbians style of play and we pointed them out to our boys and it yielded results.

“We worked hard for this victory but I thought we could have scored more than one goal but it wasn’t the case. But I am not so much satisfied with our level of play.

“We could have played better than we did but i am hoping we play better in our subsequent matches”.

“We have been practising at training sessions but these are young boys…we cannot get a 100% from them but we will still work on them to get the best out of them and by that the goals will flow”.

“I have invited the boys one after the other to ask how they saw the game and also point out to them where they fell shot and where to work on, as well as congratulate them for a good job done. He shall pick it from here.” He stated.

Coach Fabin has also expressed appreciation to Ghanaians for their support and good will messages but also asked them to continue the support for the boys to deliver.

Ghana would the United States of America (USA), who beat host country India by three goals to nil on Monday 9th October at 11:30 local time.