WC Qualifier: Uganda vs Ghana preview

Sports News of Saturday, 7 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-10-07

Ghana will take on Uganda in their penultimate 2018 World Cup qualifiers knowing that a win might be too little too late to rescue mission Russia 2018.

The Black Stars by far the most consistent African country at the World Cup in summation of the last three editions are 4 points behind Egypt and two behind their opponents this weekend, Uganda.

A desperately disappointing campaign for the team which coincidentally started against the Cranes in Tamale has failed to get into second gear and writing are now on the wall.

Ghana will have to win and hope for a miracle in Alexandria where Egypt will be taking on Congo simultaneously.

The Egyptians know that a win at home will be monumentally historic as it will take them to touching distance of sealing their seat in Russia.

This is the equation, a win for Ghana and magical win for Congo will see the Black Stars have their destinies in their own hands again.

For Uganda, there are few on the streets of Kampala who believe that Cranes will be able to pull the chestnuts out of the blazing fire to snatch the sole World Cup ticket from both Egypt and Ghana.

A defeat to lowly Madagascar in a friendly game four days ago has done little to instill confidence and drive but stand-in head coach Moses Basena says the game afforded him the opportunity to iron out the rough edges.

““It’s a wake-up call to everyone but this was a training game and the match will be different.”

“The general performance was good only that those lapses when you don’t concentrate defensively teams at this level.”

The Black Stars have been camping in Nairobi Kenya for the last four days in a bid to enhance team bonding away from the eagle eyes of their fans and the hard-hitting Ghanaian media.

Kwesi Appiah who has made a bold call to leave out Ayew brothers was full of confidence on his arrival to Kampala this morning.

“We have trained well and all I want is for the boys to enjoy themselves on the pitch,” he said on arrival

“We know what the game means and we will do everything we can get all the three points.”

Ghana will always be favourites but it was so when Uganda traveled to Tamale earlier in the year and managed to pick up a valuable point that has got them dreaming.

GHANA TEAM NEWS:

Ghana has a few injury concerns with captain Asamoah Gyan, Christian Atsu and left back Baba Rahman all out through injury.

West Ham United star Andre Ayew and his brother Jordan Ayew were also left out of the team.

There is still no Mubarak Wakaso and Agyemang Badu.

UGANDA TEAM NEWS:

Murushid Jjuuko and Khalid Aucho suspended while midfielder Geoffrey ‘Baba’ Kizito will miss through injury he sustained on club duty.

The good news though is the return of midfield gem Tonny Mawejje who has been out of the team since the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

POSSIBLE LINE-UP GHANA

Richard Ofori

Daniel Opare

Daniel Amartey

Nuhu Kasim

Lumor Agbenyenu

Attamah Laweh

Kingsley Sarfo

Thomas Partey

Frank Acheampong

Raphael Dwamena

Boakye Yiadom

POSSIBLE LINE-UP UGANDA

Denis Onyango (GK),

Denis Iguma-Isaac Isinde-Savio Kabugo-Godfrey Walusimbi

Hassan Wasswa-Tonny Mawejje-Farouk Miya-Emmanuel Okwi

Derrick Nsibambi-Joseph Ochaya