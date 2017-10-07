Uganda midfielder Mawejje brags: I know how to beat Ghana

Sports News of Saturday, 7 October 2017

Ugandan international midfielder Tony Mawejje has issued a warning to the Black Stars of Ghana ahead of their clash today (Saturday).

The Group E, 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier between the two giants is set to get underway at Mandela National Stadium in Kampala.

Mawejje says he knows how to beat Ghana after playing against them more than four times.

Meanwhile, seven foreign-based players have joined the squad.

Among them is Isaac Isinde, Joseph Ochaya, Godfrey Walusimbi, Hassan Wasswa, Mawejje, Edrisa Lubega and Goefrey Serunkuma.

“I know how to beat Ghana because I have played more than four games against them,” said the FKF Tirana player.

“I am now rejuvenated and ready to give in all what I have to help Uganda get good results.”