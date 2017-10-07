Those lying tongues against you have been condemned- Afia drops ‘prophetic’ testimony

Afia Schwarzenegger, comedienne <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507365029_171_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Afia has always used her best asset; the sharp tongue or in most cases, sharp fingers via her social media pages to always get her message across when she needs to.

From epic clapbacks, to not-so-subtle shades at people who have wronged her, Afia has garnered a following that always wants to see her thrive and shame her naysayers.

Afia Schwarzenegger dropped some sure truths for her followers on Friday. The TV host who outdoored her new pink braided hairdo this week, said: “Breaking News:No weapon formed against You yes you shall prosper and those tongues lying against u has been condemned.”

Afia Schwarzenegger is currently going through a messy divorce with estranged husband Lawrence Abrokwah.

There has been mention of Abrokwah demanding a property settlement, and Afia has strongly indicated that she is unwilling to accept his demands.

