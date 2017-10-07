Stonebwoy pelted with stones at Ashaiman

A video has emerged online of some unknown persons pelting Stonebwoy with stones during his ‘Ashaiman to the World’ concert held last weekend.

Angered by that, he asks for gun (in Ewe) to shoot the people disrespecting him.

The concert was largely successful but has been embroiled in controversy after some people raised doubts about the claim by the ‘Falling Again’ act that he was targeted by some people who cut the tent he stationed in minutes before he was supposed to go on stage. His wife, Dr. Louisa Satekla was hospitalized because of the knife attack.

He questioned the reasoning behind the doubts saying he had no reason to engage in a publicity stunt after a successful concert via posts on his Social Media accounts.

Watch video below.