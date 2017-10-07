South African referee Benett robs Ghana in World Cup qualifier

The pictures shows that Dwamena was onside when the ball was played yet the referee denied it <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507397427_151_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

South African referee Bennett robbed Ghana by disallowing a perfect goal and a penalty, denying Black Stars of victory that could have kept their 2018 World Cup hopes alive.

Calculated bad decisions by the referee and his assistants denied Ghana the chance of a famous victory in Kampala.

The match ended goalless but Ghana feel hard done by the suspicious decisions by the referee which has now proven costly.

The 20,000-plus home fans experienced a moment of scare when Nicholas Wadada bundled down a Frank Acheampong inside the area only for Bennett to wave away the penalty claims.

TV replays showed a significant amount of contact which should have been a penalty.

And Ghana could even have won it only for one of the assistant referees to wave for offside Dwamena’s goal in stoppage time.

TV replays showed the Ghanaian to have been onside, no wonder the visitors were visibly irked, surrounding the officials in furry at full time.

In the end, it was a result that hardly helped the two teams, leaving it all to Egypt to beat Congo on Sunday and head to Russia.

قالب وردپرس

Comments