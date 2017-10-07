Six districts in Northern Region to be upgraded

General News of Saturday, 7 October 2017

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has disclosed his administration’s intention to upgrade six districts in the Northern Region to municipal status. The proposed districts including East and West Mamprusi, will be in line with the local government reforms.

President Nana Addo was addressing the chiefs and people of Mamprugu traditional area at the forecourt of the Nayiri palace in Nalerigu.

The President, who is on a three-day tour of the region, added that Nantong and Yunyoo will be upgraded.

Currently, Nantong is part of the Savelugu municipality called Savelugu/Nantong, while Yunyoo is tied to the Bunkprugu district named Bunkprugu/Yunyoo.

Interestingly, Savelugu/Nantong and Bunkprugu /Yunyoo witnessed political upheavals by some irate youth of the governing New Patriotic (NPP) during the nomination of Municipal, Metropolitan and District Chief Executives.

Whereas those in Savelugu/Nantong finally backed down their protest, the Bunkprugu/Yunyoo nominee was rejected after three unsuccessful confirmation by members of the assembly.

President Nana Addo’s announcement of the creation of those two new districts gave residents there a sigh of relief.

They applauded government’s decision, and pledged their commitment to deepen peaceful coexistence to make the proposal feasible.

President Nana Addo revealed that government has secured $45.7 million for the rehabilitation and expansion of water systems across three regions of the country.

He assured the Nayiri that a chunk of the said amount will be spent on rehabilitating the water systems in Gambaga, Nalerigu and Walewale.

He said works on the water rehabilitation and expansion systems will commence before the end of 2017.

He reaffirmed government’s endeavour to connect several communities in the north to the national electrification grid.

The Nayiri commended government for implementing pro-poor policies needed to improve the well-being of Ghanaians.

He emphasized the need for government to lobby investors to explore the large lime deposit in Mamprugu land.

He said several communities within his jurisdiction lacked electricity and therefore called for the construction of a sub power station in Nalerigu to feed the deprived communities.

He further decried the deplorable road network in Mamprugu which requires rapid attention.