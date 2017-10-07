Samira Bawumia sends her unflinching love to her husband on his birthday

Samira Bawumia with Dr. Bawumia <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507381224_872_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Today marks the birthday of the Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and obviously, his beloved wife, Mrs. Samira Bawumia was the first to lighten up the day of her man at 12 midnight with her wish.

The fashionable Second Lady of the Republic of Ghana took to her social media pages and expressed her undying love for her husband as she posted a lovely picture of both of them.

Samira Bawumia captioned her picture, “Happy Birthday My Sweetheart! May you continue to be a blessing to our family and our dear nation Ghana. The kids and I love you very much.”

Many other Ghanaians joined in on the celebration and wished the Vice President a happy birthday and prayed for God’s blessing upon his life.

Dr. Bawumia is married to Samira and the couple have 4 children. He has served in many economic and financial positions due to his known economic credentials. He was once the deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana.

