PLAYBACK: Newsfile on JoyNews | General News 2017-10-07

play videoNewsfile airs on Multi TV’s JoyNews channel from 9:00am to 12:00 pm every Saturday <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507405263_516_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The confiscation of over 300 vehicles from owners who defaulted in repaying their loans from MASLOC; the sanctioning of over 100 FM stations by the National Communications Authority for various infractions as well as a communication by the NRCC directing payments be made to cater for the President’s visit to the three regions of the North dominated discussions as Newsfile Host Samson Anyenini engaged senior political figures on JoyNews’ news analysis program on Saturday, October 7.

Watch a playback of the program here.

قالب وردپرس

Comments