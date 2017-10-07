Patapaa to embark on International tour with ‘One Corner’

Patapaa at the passport office <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507363231_496_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

When it is your time to shine — absolutely no one can stop you. Patapaa Amisty having recorded over 70 tracks and out of that, One corner has propelled him into the limelight is set to travel abroad — At least, taste some dollars..”man for chop from his sweat”.

The picture above is Patapaa’s photograph session at the Accra Passport Office located at the Old Foreign Affairs Ministry premises.

He is reported to have gotten some international tours and necessary things must be facilitated for him to travel. Patapaa’s “One Corner” song has broken the boundaries of Ghana and is reported to be the biggest song in Nigeria at the moment.

It has even gotten the attention of the likes of Reekado Banks and Don Jazzy experiencing its craze. Not only in Nigeria but have crossed the oceans and have even gotten airplays in some clubs in USA and Europe.

As you can clearly see in the photo, Patapaa’s real name is Justice Amoah.

