My former fiancé dumped me because of pregnancy issues – Vivian Jill

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill Lawrence has two boys but the journey to conceive the second boy was not easy.

Before getting pregnant to Alfie Nana Amponsah Okobeng, her second son, Vivian had been trying to get pregnant for seven years but things were not going as expected.

Jill Lawrence during the period had four miscarriages and two ectopics all in a bid to get a new child.

The actress on Celebrity Ride With Zionfelix show shared how a man she nearly married left her due to the pregnancy issues. She disclosed that family of her then husband-to-be after critically analyzing the age of her first son, Clinton Oppong Agyemang concluded that she would have problems giving birth, so she should focus on her next child instead of marriage.

The screen goddess continued that mother of the man promised to allow the son marry her after she has delivered for him. The 34-year-old actress further told Zionfelix on the show that “all I heard was she had married for her son, so I had to wait for the right person”

