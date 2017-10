play videoMzGee and Raymond Acquah are now husband and wife



Hitz FM and Joy News presenter Gloria Akpene Nyarku is out of the “Single Women Association of Ghana”.

Her colleague at Joy FM, Raymond Acquah has chosen her to be his wife for the rest of his life.

The two married in a beautiful traditional wedding somewhere in Accra on Friday, October 6, 2017.

The traditional wedding was attended by family members of the couple, few close friends, and celebrities.

