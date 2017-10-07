MP pays debt of ‘detained’ dead man to enable family bury him

General News of Saturday, 7 October 2017

The Member of Parliament (MP) Kwabre East Constituency in the Ashanti region, Francisca Oteng Mensah has secured the release of a dead body that was detained by authorities of the Komfo Ankoye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi over accrued debts.

Family of a 41-year old Muslim man, Yahaya Mutaikelo who died on admission at the facility were refused the corpse for burial following about GH¢15,600 debt that was incurred as cost of for treatment prior to his unfortunate demise.

Their inability to immediately raise the quoted amount led to the dead body being detained at the hospital morgue for a fortnight in variance with the Islamic custom.

Francisca Oteng Mensah, therefore, had to intervene and paid GH¢5,000 while the family added GH¢5,000 Ghana Cedis to make GH¢ 10,000.

The MP has however promised her support to the widow, Madam Amama Mutaikelo to ameliorate their situation.

Madam Amama Mutaikelo thanked Hon Francisca Oteng for the kind gesture and intervention.

“I don’t have anything to say. What I can say is God will surely bless Hon Francisca Oteng for giving me and my family that amount of money to release my husband’s body from KATH morgue” She said.