Mmebusem and his lovely wife



Kumawood actor, Justice Hymns aka Mmebusem(Proverbs) has finally unveiled his twins that were given birth in the United States of America as Ghpage.com reported a month ago.

According to the actor, the male twin will be called Milla Hymns Snr whiles the female twin is Milly Hymns Jnr.

The naming ceremony was held on the 24th of September 2017, which was largely attended by the families and well-wishers of the couple.

