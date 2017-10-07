Miss Ghana 2017 finals tonight

Entertainment of Saturday, 7 October 2017

The final event of this year’s Miss Ghana beauty pageant is scheduled to take place tonight at the Banquet Hall of the State House, where 20 elegant young ladies will be competing for this year’s crown.

The beautiful ladies were selected from the 10 regions of the country, and according to the judges, they were selected based on their intelligence, beauty and other qualities.

The Miss Ghana 2017 which is powered by Exclusive Event Ghana Limited, in collaboration with Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture and Ghana60YearsOn Planning Committee, will be hosted by Nathaniel Attoh, a famed and accomplished professional MC, who has overseen a plethora of high-profile events over the years.

Nat Attoh will be joined by Selasi Kwawu, Miss Ghana 2001, who has grown to become one of the brilliant MCs in the country, as well as Eklu Patrick Amendah, a communication and architectural expert from Togo.

This year’s event which will also witness live performances from seasoned music icons will be graced by Miss Hungary 2016, Timea Gelencser.

Aside from Miss Hungary, other high-profile international queens are expected to grace the occasion on Saturday, a night which will be filled with entertainment, an exhibition of class, eloquence and the wit of the 20 finalists.

Dubbed ‘Miss Ghana 60 Years On’, this year’s event will also be marked by a charity gala and awards night, where major stakeholders and supporters of the brand in the 60 years history of the pageant will be honoured.